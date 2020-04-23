To rally support for Wisconsin’s dairy industry – crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic – the Whitewater FFA is selling ‘Support Wisconsin Dairy’ yard signs. All proceeds, plus welcomed donations, will be used to purchase Wisconsin cheese and other dairy products for the Whitewater Food Pantry and The Community Space. Each sign costs $10.
“Being from a dairy farm family, I know firsthand how much work – and passion – goes into producing milk,” said Elizabeth Katzman, vice-president of the Whitewater FFA. “To watch farmers dump thousands of gallons of milk due to the shift in demand when schools and restaurants were forced to close breaks my heart, especially knowing our farm could be next.
The FFA will provide contact-less delivery to homes and businesses within a 50-mile radius of Whitewater. To order, contact katela04@whippets.wwusd.org with your name and address, and for more information.