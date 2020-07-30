The Wisconsin Cheese community that is comprised of cheese lovers from across the nation – Cheeselandia – recently earned the grand champion award from the American Marketing Association's Brand Smart program. Wisconsin Cheese-Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin also earned a gold award for the influencer marketing category. The BrandSmart Awards celebrate brand-marketing campaigns that best exemplify the relationship between creativity and results.
In addition to building a movement to unite cheese lovers worldwide, Wisconsin Cheese shared stories of dairy farmers and cheesemakers, said Suzanne Fanning, senior vice-president for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and chief marketing officer for Wisconsin Cheese.
The Cheeselandia community started in February 2018. It focuses on everyday cheese lovers who spread the word about Wisconsin cheese.
The Wisconsin Cheese team hosted a lounge at South by Southwest, a global film, interactive media and design festival in Austin, Texas. The event annually attracts 200,000 people. The 2018 "South by South Wisconsin" activation won a Gold Reggie from the Association of National Advertisers.
The Wisconsin Cheese team also has generated media attention with features on NBC's “Kelly Clarkson Show” and the “Today Show,” as well as “Food & Wine” magazine, “The New York Times,” and the “Wall Street Journal.”
The first formal phase of the community focused on cheese parties in the homes of cheese lovers in large markets across the country. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the community has shifted to Zoom events. Wisconsin holds the Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Cheeseboard. It also has the unofficial title of "World's Largest Virtual Cheese Party" after an event held June 25. Visit WisconsinDairy.org and WisconsinCheese.com for more information.