Wisconsin cow wins International Ayrshire Show

“Marilie Gentleman Karmina” recently was awarded the senior and grand champion titles at the International Ayrshire Show during World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Karmina was exhibited by Budjon Farms and Peter and Lyn Vail of Lomira, Wisconsin.
Karmina also won the 6-year-old cow and over class. The exhibitors were presented a $1,000 Udder Comfort grand champion cash award and the Allen Hetts Grand Champion Trophy.
The Ayrshire show’s reserve grand champion was “Palmyra Predator B Ruthless-ET,” exhibited by Kurt Wolf and John Cannon of Epworth, Iowa. Ruthless won the junior 3-year-old cow class on her way to the intermediate champion female title.
“Toppglen Wishful Thinking-ET” won the reserve senior champion award. She was exhibited by Tanner, Brennan, Marissa and Logan Topp of West Salem, Ohio. Wishful Thinking won the lifetime-component-merit class before winning reserve senior champion.
“Miss Malibu Mimosa” was the reserve intermediate champion. She was the second-place junior 3-year-old cow, exhibited by Duane Cole, Michelle Wolf and Mellissa Burns of Epworth, Iowa.
“Mackinson Gentle Dreams,” exhibited by Ava and Eli Faber of Pontiac, Illinois, was the junior champion. “Hawver-Crest Don’t B Suspicious,” exhibited by Glamourview-Iager and Walton of Walkersville, Maryland, was the reserve junior champion. Dreams and Suspicious placed first in the fall heifer-calf class and spring heifer-calf class, respectively.
The premier breeder award was presented to Old-N-Lazy of Epworth, Iowa. Peter Vail of Englewood, Florida, won the premier exhibitor award.
“Palmyra Berkely Reagan-ET” was named premier sire. The same individuals also won the mirrored awards in the heifer show.
The International Ayrshire Show was judged by Michael Creek of Hagerstown, Maryland, and associate judge Jamie Howard of Burgessville, Ontario, Canada. They placed a total of 266 animals. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for complete class results and for more information.