Wisconsin cow wins International Ayrshire Show

“Marilie Gentleman Karmina," cow on right, is awarded senior and grand champion titles at the International Ayrshire Show at the 2021 World Dairy Expo. Karmina was exhibited by Budjon Farms and Peter and Lyn Vail of Lomira, Wisconsin. “Toppglen Wishful Thinking-ET,” cow on left, is awarded the reserve senior champion title. She was exhibited by Tanner, Brennan, Marissa and Logan Topp of West Salem, Ohio.