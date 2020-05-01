The first 2,480 gallons of fresh, whole milk recently were delivered to the Hunger Task Force and distributed to food pantries. The delivery was the result of the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program, a partnership between Hunger Task Force, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The Hunger Task Force has committed as much as $1 million to support the purchase, processing and distribution of milk from Wisconsin dairy farmers for hungry families throughout Wisconsin. With processing support from Kemps in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and transportation support from Engelhardt Dairy in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, milk deliveries began Apr. 27 to members of the Hunger Relief Federation.
The Hunger Task Force also is working with several Wisconsin cheese makers. Chalet Cheese Cooperative plans to produce Baby Swiss cheese for distribution. The small cheese factory is owned by 13 family farms in Green County, Wisconsin. Member-farmers and cheesemakers are involved in the organization’s decisions and operations.
The task force also will be working with Wisconsin companies Clock Shadow Creamery to create and distribute cheese curds, Rolling Hills Dairy Producers for cheese curds, and Winona Foods Inc. for cheese shreds and slices. The cheese will be produced and distributed statewide to members of the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin weekly for the next six weeks
Sargento Foods Inc. – a long-time partner of the Hunger Task Force – also will donate $960,000 worth of cheese. The donation of 5.3 million cheese sticks will continue for a total of six weeks.
The Hunger Task Force will continue to support the purchase and production of milk and cheese statewide until any federal support is able to supplement Wisconsin’s dairy industry. In the meantime the task force encourages the public to support the Dairy Recovery Program with an online donation. Visit www.HungerTaskForce.org/dairy for more information.