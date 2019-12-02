Registration is open for the annual Dairy-Forage Day hosted by the Fond du Lac County Forage Council and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. The agenda includes lunch and presentations.
- “Optimizing nutrition programs after winter and tumultuous growing seasons,” John Goeser, research and innovation director of animal nutrition at Rock River Laboratories and adjunct professor of dairy-science at UW-Madison
- “Relationships between particle size and undigested fiber in dairy cow diets,” Wyatt Smith, dairy specialist for VitaPlus
- "Kernza, new perennial grain crop” and “Wisconsin alfalfa-yield persistence project update,” Joe Zimbric, crops and soils educator with UW-Extension
The event will be held from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm Dec. 18 at UW-Extension in Fond du Lac County, 400 University Drive, UC 113-114, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Register by Dec. 11; fee of $20 includes lunch and materials. Visit fonddulac.extension.wisc.edu and click on the calendar of events tab or contact katie.gindt@wisc.edu or 920-929-3173 for more information.