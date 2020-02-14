World Dairy Expo 2020 logo

Eight individuals recently were selected to serve as associate judges of the World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show. Nominated by the official judge and approved by a committee of exhibitors, each individual assists the official judge in evaluating each class of cattle.

International Ayrshire Show

  • Official judge – Michael Creek of Hagerstown, Maryland
  • Associate judge – Jamie Howard of Burgessville, Ontario, Canada

International Brown Swiss Show

  • Official judge – Lynn Harbaugh of Marion, Wisconsin
  • Associate judge – Richard Thompson of Darlington, Wisconsin

International Guernsey Show

  • Official judge – Molly Sloan of Columbus, Wisconsin
  • Associate judge – Glyn Lucas of Dumfries Galloway, Scotland

International Holstein Show

  • Official judge – Mike Berry of Powell Butte, Oregon
  • Associate judge – Tom DeGroot of Rosedale, British Columbia, Canada

International Junior Holstein Show

  • Official judge – Brandon Ferry of Hilbert, Wisconsin
  • Associate judge – Tyler Reynolds of Corfu, New York

International Jersey Show

  • Official judge – Chad Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
  • Associate judge – Kevin Doeberiener of West Salem, Ohio

International Milking Shorthorn Show

  • Official judge – Dean Dohle of Halfway, Missouri
  • Associate judge – Keith Fisher of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania

International Red and White Show

  • Official judge – Pierre Boulet of Montmagny, Quebec, Canada
  • Associate judge – Richard Landry of Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults, Quebec, Canada

World Dairy Expo will be held Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

Sign up for our Weekly Ag newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.