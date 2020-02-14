Eight individuals recently were selected to serve as associate judges of the World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show. Nominated by the official judge and approved by a committee of exhibitors, each individual assists the official judge in evaluating each class of cattle.
International Ayrshire Show
- Official judge – Michael Creek of Hagerstown, Maryland
- Associate judge – Jamie Howard of Burgessville, Ontario, Canada
International Brown Swiss Show
- Official judge – Lynn Harbaugh of Marion, Wisconsin
- Associate judge – Richard Thompson of Darlington, Wisconsin
International Guernsey Show
- Official judge – Molly Sloan of Columbus, Wisconsin
- Associate judge – Glyn Lucas of Dumfries Galloway, Scotland
International Holstein Show
- Official judge – Mike Berry of Powell Butte, Oregon
- Associate judge – Tom DeGroot of Rosedale, British Columbia, Canada
International Junior Holstein Show
- Official judge – Brandon Ferry of Hilbert, Wisconsin
- Associate judge – Tyler Reynolds of Corfu, New York
International Jersey Show
- Official judge – Chad Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
- Associate judge – Kevin Doeberiener of West Salem, Ohio
International Milking Shorthorn Show
- Official judge – Dean Dohle of Halfway, Missouri
- Associate judge – Keith Fisher of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania
International Red and White Show
- Official judge – Pierre Boulet of Montmagny, Quebec, Canada
- Associate judge – Richard Landry of Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults, Quebec, Canada
World Dairy Expo will be held Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.