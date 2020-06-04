World Dairy Expo has been canceled for the first time in its 53-year history. The World Dairy Expo executive committee reached the decision based on public-health orders and restrictions related to COVID-19 and issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
World Dairy Expo 2020 was originally scheduled to be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The event in 2019 attracted more than 62,000 attendees from about 100 countries.
The Alliant Energy Center – home to World Dairy Expo – is a county-owned facility in the jurisdiction of Emergency Order #3 and Forward Dane, the phased reopening plan for Wisconsin’s Dane County. Public-health officials predict Dane County may be in the third phase of the plan when World Dairy Expo had been set to occur. That phase involves a limit of 250 people at outdoor events. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.