World Dairy Expo general manager named

Laura Herschleb of DeForest, Wisconsin, recently was named general manager of World Dairy Expo. In her position she will provide leadership, vision and strategic oversight to the organization. She succeeds Scott Bentley, who is retiring.
“Laura has the experience and perspective to know the challenges in front of us, and the commitment and vision to lead us into the future,” said Bill Hageman, president of the Wisconsin Dairy Expo board. “She has the passion to engage the World Dairy Expo family to seek continuous improvements and capitalize on opportunities.”
Herschleb is a former member of the Badger Dairy Club. She worked five years as the Dairy Cattle Show manager in the late 2000s. She returned to the World Dairy Expo team in 2018 as the marketing manager.
Most recently she has assisted with World Dairy Expo projects related to education initiatives, attendee services and the trade show. Beyond her time with World Dairy Expo, she has held roles with Alltech and Compeer Financial. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.