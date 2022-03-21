World Dairy Expo honors leaders

World Dairy Expo recently named the recipients of the 2022 Expo Recognition Awards. Nominated and selected by their peers, the individuals have made remarkable contributions to the dairy industry and their communities. Honorees will be celebrated during the Recognition Awards Banquet at World Dairy Expo Oct. 5 in Madison, Wisconsin.
John Ruedinger is the Dairy Producer of the Year. He’s a leader on his own farm as well as in organizations supporting his community and the global dairy industry. Ruedinger has served in leadership roles that placed him in the room during the creation of Cooperative Resources International and URUS.
Ruedinger, his wife, Karen Ruedinger, and daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and David Zappa, operate Ruedinger Farms Inc. near Van Dyne, Wisconsin. The team’s 1,500-cow dairy has an average production of 90 pounds of milk and 6.75 pounds of solids per cow per day.
Shelly Mayer is the Industry Person of the Year. She’s the executive director of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin -- PDPW. She’s also a dairy farmer, a direct-sale beef producer and agri-tourism host with Mayer Farm, Mayer Farms Beef, and Folk Song Farm LLC, respectively.
Through PDPW she has been on the leading edge of animal welfare, defining the foundation of what is now the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management – FARM – program. The program has been developed to maintain consumer confidence in the dairy industry, and provide dairy producers resources to proactively manage challenges.
Mayer also helped lead the team responsible for the creation of the Dairy Innovation Hub, which harnesses research and development at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls to keep Wisconsin's dairy industry at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.
Mark Comfort is the International Person of the Year. Comfort, from Cardinal, Ontario, Canada, is co-founder and co-owner Udder Comfort. Since 1998 he has been helping dairy producers around the globe improve animal care with his naturally based products. His testimonial-driven marketing spotlights individual success stories centered around Udder Comfort – from World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion exhibitors to commercial dairy producers in 21 countries.
In the 1980s he played a role in establishing relationships between Canada and the United States through his company Transfer Genetics. It later became TransCanada Select Sires and was sold to Select Sires in 2000. Comfort remains active as a dairy-cattle breeder through Comfort Holsteins. He bred a #1 sire in Germany and Japan. He and his wife, Bev Comfort, also are sheep breeders with Comfort Tunis.
Tickets for the Recognition Awards Banquet will be available beginning July 1. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.