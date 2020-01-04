Eight people recently were selected to serve as judges for the 2020 World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show. They will evaluate and place 2,300 of North America’s dairy cattle. The individuals were nominated and selected by dairy-cattle exhibitors.
- International Ayrshire Show – Michael Creek of Hagerstown, Maryland
- International Brown Swiss Show – Lynn Harbaugh of Marion, Wisconsin
- International Guernsey Show – Molly Sloan of Columbus, Wisconsin
- International Holstein Show – Mike Berry of Albany, Oregon
- International Junior Holstein Show – Brandon Ferry of Hilbert, Wisconsin
- International Jersey Show – Chad Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
- International Milking Shorthorn Show – Dean Dohle of Halfway, Missouri
- International Red & White Show – Pierre Boulet of Montmagny, Quebec, Canada
World Dairy Expo will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020, at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.