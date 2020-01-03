Nominations for the 2020 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards are being sought. World Dairy Expo will combine the former Dairyman of the Year Award and Dairy Woman of the Year Award into one category – Dairy Producer(s) of the Year. Organizations, academic staff, producers and others involved in the dairy industry are encouraged to nominate individuals to recognize outstanding work and dedication to the dairy industry.
Awards will be presented in three categories.
Dairy Producer(s) of the Year will be presented to an active dairy producer whose primary source of income is derived from dairy farming. The producer chosen will excel in efficient production, breeding of quality dairy animals and incorporating progressive management practices. The award recipient’s community, government, marketing and World Dairy Expo involvement also will be considered.
Industry Person of the Year will be presented in recognition of an individual’s excellence in research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields. The award will be presented to a U.S. resident who may be an active dairy producer whose primary achievements are industry-focused.
International Person of the Year will be presented to a person living primarily outside of the United States who has contributed to international research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields.
Individuals selected to receive the awards will be recognized Sept. 30 during World Dairy Expo 2020, which will be held Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wisconsin. Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 1. Visit worlddairyexpo.com or contact 608-224-6455 or wde@wdexpo.com for more information.