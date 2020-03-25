Recipients of the 2020 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards recently were named. Nominated and selected by their peers the honorees have made instrumental contributions to the dairy industry and their communities.
- Dairy Producers of the Year – Jim Ostrom, John Vosters and Todd Willer of Milk Source, Kaukauna, Wisconsin
- Industry People of the Year – Steve Eicker and Connor Jameson of Valley Agricultural Software
- International Person of the Year – Wijnand Pon of URUS Group, Garnwerd, Groningen, the Netherlands
The individuals will be formally recognized during World Dairy Expo’s Dinner with the Stars, which will be held Sept. 30 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Banquet tickets will be available on the World Dairy Expo website beginning July 1. Expo attendees and banquet guests are invited to attend “Social Hour with the Stars” in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall prior to the banquet.
World Dairy Expo will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.