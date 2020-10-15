The 2020 World Forage Analysis Superbowl evaluated 266 entries from 16 states and presented awards to top five finishers in eight divisions. The event was held Sept. 30.

Hardrock Farms of Wheatland, Wyoming, earned grand champion forage producer with their commercial-hay entry. The grand champion first-time entrant was presented to Dividing Ridge Farm of Fairhope, Pennsylvania.

The quality counts corn-silage winner was Johnson Farms LLC of Daggett, Michigan. The quality counts hay-haylage award was earned by Lazy 2K of Wheatland, Wyoming. The first five placings from each division are listed.

Baleage division

1st – Kendall Guither of Walnut, Illinois

2nd – Jenson Family Farms of Elk Mound, Wisconsin

3rd – Joseph Beachy of Bonduel, Wisconsin

4th – Evergreen View LLC of Waldo, Wisconsin

5th – Katherine Guither of Walnut, Illinois

Commercial-hay division

1st – Bappe Farm of Riverton, Wyoming

2nd – Lazy 2K of Wheatland, Wyoming

3rd – Cross Roads Farm LLC of Center, Colorado

4th – Rooster Ranch of Casper, Wyoming

5th – Dick and Powell Farm of Cordell, Oklahoma

Dairy-hay division

1st – Lester Zimmerman of Penn Yan, New York

2nd – Don and Nancy Hasselquist of Osceola, Wisconsin

3rd – Olson Farms of Lena, Wisconsin

4th – Agreda Acres of Byron, Illinois

5th – Town and Country Farms of Melrose, Wisconsin

Grass-hay division

1st – Lazy 2K of Wheatland, Wyoming

2nd – Hardrock Farms of Wheatland, Wyoming

3rd – Stefan Hay Company of North Collins, New York

4th – Olson Farms of Lena, Wisconsin

5th – Joseph Beachy of Bonduel, Wisconsin

Alfalfa-haylage division

1st – Corner Oak Farm of Grand Blanc, Michigan

2nd – Royal Vista Holsteins of Pickett, Wisconsin

3rd – Ethan Haywood of Hastings, Michigan

4th – Sand Creek Dairy of Hastings, Michigan

5th – Austin Haywood of Hastings, Michigan

Mixed-grass haylage divison

1st – Olson Farms of Lena, Wisconsin

2nd – Legacy Farms of Shell Lake, Wisconsin

3rd – Brost Farms of Medford, Wisconsin

4th – Morning View Dairy LLC of Merrill, Wisconsin

5th – Leuer Dairy of Oconto, Wisconsin

Standard corn-silage division

1st – Jenson Family Farms of Elk Mound, Wisconsin

2nd – Cla-Cor Dairy of Eastony, Missouri

3rd – Johnson Farms LLC of Daggett, Michigan

4th – Platte-Spitzley Dairy of Westphalia, Michigan

5th – O’Harrows Family Farm of Oconto Falls, Wisconsin

Brown midrib corn-silage division

1st – West-Vale-Vu Dairy of Nashville, Michigan

2nd – Barbland Farms-South of Fabius, New York

3rd – Dale Amstutz of Sterling, Ohio

4th – Raes Dairy LLC of Phelps, New York

5th – Thornapple Farms of Leicester, New York

Visit foragesuperbowl.org for more information.