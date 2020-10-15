The 2020 World Forage Analysis Superbowl evaluated 266 entries from 16 states and presented awards to top five finishers in eight divisions. The event was held Sept. 30.
Hardrock Farms of Wheatland, Wyoming, earned grand champion forage producer with their commercial-hay entry. The grand champion first-time entrant was presented to Dividing Ridge Farm of Fairhope, Pennsylvania.
The quality counts corn-silage winner was Johnson Farms LLC of Daggett, Michigan. The quality counts hay-haylage award was earned by Lazy 2K of Wheatland, Wyoming. The first five placings from each division are listed.
Baleage division
1st – Kendall Guither of Walnut, Illinois
2nd – Jenson Family Farms of Elk Mound, Wisconsin
3rd – Joseph Beachy of Bonduel, Wisconsin
4th – Evergreen View LLC of Waldo, Wisconsin
5th – Katherine Guither of Walnut, Illinois
Commercial-hay division
1st – Bappe Farm of Riverton, Wyoming
2nd – Lazy 2K of Wheatland, Wyoming
3rd – Cross Roads Farm LLC of Center, Colorado
4th – Rooster Ranch of Casper, Wyoming
5th – Dick and Powell Farm of Cordell, Oklahoma
Dairy-hay division
1st – Lester Zimmerman of Penn Yan, New York
2nd – Don and Nancy Hasselquist of Osceola, Wisconsin
3rd – Olson Farms of Lena, Wisconsin
4th – Agreda Acres of Byron, Illinois
5th – Town and Country Farms of Melrose, Wisconsin
Grass-hay division
1st – Lazy 2K of Wheatland, Wyoming
2nd – Hardrock Farms of Wheatland, Wyoming
3rd – Stefan Hay Company of North Collins, New York
4th – Olson Farms of Lena, Wisconsin
5th – Joseph Beachy of Bonduel, Wisconsin
Alfalfa-haylage division
1st – Corner Oak Farm of Grand Blanc, Michigan
2nd – Royal Vista Holsteins of Pickett, Wisconsin
3rd – Ethan Haywood of Hastings, Michigan
4th – Sand Creek Dairy of Hastings, Michigan
5th – Austin Haywood of Hastings, Michigan
Mixed-grass haylage divison
1st – Olson Farms of Lena, Wisconsin
2nd – Legacy Farms of Shell Lake, Wisconsin
3rd – Brost Farms of Medford, Wisconsin
4th – Morning View Dairy LLC of Merrill, Wisconsin
5th – Leuer Dairy of Oconto, Wisconsin
Standard corn-silage division
1st – Jenson Family Farms of Elk Mound, Wisconsin
2nd – Cla-Cor Dairy of Eastony, Missouri
3rd – Johnson Farms LLC of Daggett, Michigan
4th – Platte-Spitzley Dairy of Westphalia, Michigan
5th – O’Harrows Family Farm of Oconto Falls, Wisconsin
Brown midrib corn-silage division
1st – West-Vale-Vu Dairy of Nashville, Michigan
2nd – Barbland Farms-South of Fabius, New York
3rd – Dale Amstutz of Sterling, Ohio
4th – Raes Dairy LLC of Phelps, New York
5th – Thornapple Farms of Leicester, New York
Visit foragesuperbowl.org for more information.