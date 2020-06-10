A vaccine to combat African swine fever is showing promise in testing at the Pirbright Institute in the United Kingdom. In a recent trial 100 percent of pigs immunized with the vaccine survived a lethal dose of African swine fever virus.
A non-harmful virus is used to to deliver eight selected genes from the African swine fever virus genome into pig cells. Once inside a cell the genes produce viral proteins. That primes the pig's immune cells to respond to an African swine fever infection. All pigs that were immunized with the vaccine were protected from severe disease after challenge with an otherwise fatal strain of the virus. But some clinical signs of disease did develop.
“Although the pigs showed clinical signs of infection after challenge with the virus, our study has shown that a vectored vaccine against African swine fever is a realistic possibility,” said Chris Netherton, head of the African swine fever vaccinology group at the Pirbright Institute. “Our next step will be to uncover the mechanisms behind how the proteins produced by the virus genes stimulate the immune system so we can refine and add to those included in the vaccine to improve effectiveness.”
African swine fever causes fever, loss of appetite, vomiting and bloody diarrhea in pigs, with case fatality rates reaching 100 percent. The disease has continued to spread across Eastern Europe and Asia. It resulted in the death of more than 7 million pigs worldwide in 2019 and has disrupted international trade. With no commercial vaccine available stringent biosecurity measures and the culling of susceptible animals are the only current control methods.
