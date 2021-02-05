Agriculture youth win awards

Two Wisconsin youth were recently selected as the 2020 Wisconsin 4-H Key Award winners for Buffalo County.
Austin George of Mondovi has been a contributing member of the Friends of Buffalo County 4-H Inc. Trust Fund Board. He has also served as the president of the Buffalo County 4-H Leaders Association and as a mentor for many families in the 4-H beef project.
Barbara Dittrich of Waumandee was selected for her outstanding accomplishments in leadership in the 4-H dairy project. She is an active role model for younger members in her 4-H club and has served as an officer on the club and the county levels.
The prestigious Key Award, one of the most important awards a 4-H member can receive, honors only a select group of 4-H participants across the state annually. The youth receiving the award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in the functions of their club and their community.
Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. Visit buffalo.extension.wisc.edu for more information.