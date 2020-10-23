MOUNT HOREB, Wis. -- Alpacas and alpaca fibers were the stars of the show recently at GalPaca Farm Alpacas near Mount Horeb. With their friendly demeanor and expressive eyes the alpacas provide comic relief during some rather challenging times. They also provide fiber that Mindy Huitt, GalPaca co-owner, knits into hats, scarves and socks.
Those items and more were available during a pop-up sale at the farm. Jasmine, aka 'Jazzy,' delighted visitors with her gregarious nature. The 4-year-old Huacaya alpaca produces fiber in a color popular with knitters, said Linda Kosovac, GalPaca co-owner.