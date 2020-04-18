Piglets can be stressed when they’re weaned from their mothers and transported to nursery barns. Instead of using dietary antibiotics to help the piglets cope and avoid illness, scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are investigating the feeding of L-glutamine, a naturally occurring amino acid.
Initial laboratory studies in 2017 showed glutamine-fed piglets gained more weight than antibiotic-treated animals. Researchers replicated the results on a larger scale that more closely mimicked commercial-production scenarios.
The effort arose from a need to provide swine producers with alternatives to using dietary antibiotics as a growth-promoting agent. In the larger-scale trials groups of piglets were weaned and transported for 12 hours. They were then housed in a nursery barn. This was done to simulate the kinds of stress they’d experience in a commercial-production scenario.
For the nursery phase of the study one group of piglets was fed a diet containing the antibiotics chlortetracycline and tiamulin. A second group was fed glutamine. A third group was supplied only feed ingredients. The researchers reported their findings.
- Glutamine-fed piglets gained weight as well as the group fed antibiotics.
- Glutamine group members were somewhat less aggressive in pens with mixed litters than those given antibiotics.
- Compared to the antibiotics-free group glutamine- and antibiotic-treated piglets showed reduced blood-plasma levels of tumor necrosis factor alpha, a biochemical marker of inflammation.
- The meat quality of market-ready pigs from the glutamine group was no different than that of the antibiotic or antibiotics-free groups.
