Total sales of U.S. aquaculture products in 2018 was $1.5 billion. That’s an increase of 10.5 percent from 2013, according to the 2018 Census of Aquaculture recently released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
There were 2,932 U.S. aquaculture farms, according to the 2018 census. Five states – Mississippi, Washington, Louisiana, Virginia and California – accounted for 51 percent of aquaculture sales and 37 percent of aquaculture farms.
The census provided information about production and methods, surface-water acres and sources, sales, point-of-first-sale outlets, and aquaculture distributed for restoration, conservation, enhancement or recreational purposes.
The census featured several highlights.
- average sales per farm – $516,944
- sales of food fish – $716 million, a decrease of 2 percent from 2013
- catfish sales, valued at $366.8 million, accounted for 51 percent of all food fish sales
An aquaculture farm is defined as a place from which $1,000 or more of aquaculture products were produced and sold, or distributed for restoration, conservation, enhancement or recreation during the census year. Aquaculture is defined as the farming of aquatic organisms including bait, crustaceans, food fish, mollusks, ornamental fish, sport or game fish, and other aquaculture products.
Farming involves some form of intervention in the rearing process such as seeding, stocking, feeding and protection from predators. Fish, crustaceans, mollusks and other aquatic products caught or harvested by the public from non-controlled waters or beds are considered wild-caught and aren’t included in the aquaculture census. Visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus for more information.