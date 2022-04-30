Avian influenza vaccine developed

An avian influenza vaccine that could offer improved protection to chickens recently was developed at the Pirbright Institute in the United Kingdom. It has the potential to protect birds from the H9N2 strain of avian flu as soon as they hatch.
The vaccine was able to induce a faster and stronger immune response in vaccinated chickens due to targeted antigen delivery. It works by taking antigens – the parts of the virus that activate the immune system – directly to a set of cells in the immune system responsible for processing and displaying antigens on their cell surface.
The display of virus antigens triggers other immune cells to recognize the virus and remove it. That creates a protective immune response to stop birds from contracting and spreading the influenza.
Researchers discovered that the vaccine could avoid interference from maternal antibodies that protect the chick in the first few weeks of life. That’s important because chicks are usually vaccinated against influenza one day after hatching, when maternal antibodies are at their greatest level.
Pirbright researchers compared three different types of vaccines on interference from maternal antibodies – the targeted antigen-delivery vaccine, an untargeted vaccine, and an inactivated H9N2 vaccine.
Data showed that the targeted antigen-delivery vaccine resulted in the greatest levels of antibodies against H9N2 flu virus. It also was the only vaccine that gave long-lasting protection against influenza and wasn’t affected by maternal antibodies.
Munir Iqbal, head of Pirbright’s Avian Influenza Virus group, said, “Overcoming maternal-antibody interference is important for disease control. It will ensure that all chickens are protected once they hatch. Further studies will focus on testing the effectiveness of the vaccine in the field to ensure it can be applied to real-life poultry production.”
The study recently was published in npj Vaccines. Visit nature.com and search for “Haemagglutinin antigen” and pirbright.ac.uk for more information.