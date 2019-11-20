Producers shouldn’t introduce cattle to unharvested soybean fields or feed the animals more than 4 pounds of soybeans daily due to a potential for ammonia toxicity. Cattle that eat too many soybeans can die.
Whether it's a pile of harvested soybeans on the ground or an unharvested soybean field where cows have unlimited access, eating too many soybeans can be fatal, said Karl Hoppe, livestock-systems specialist at the North Dakota State University-Carrington Research Extension Center.
Consumption of a large amount of whole soybeans, combined with the urease enzyme in soybeans, can lead to more ammonia production than rumen microbes normally can use. Excess ammonia spills into the bloodstream, causing death.
If toxicosis is caught early enough, the cow can be drenched with 1 to 2 gallons of vinegar to change the ammonia to ammonium, Hoppe said. The ammonium ion won't leave the rumen. Unfortunately most producers don't find the animal soon enough and don't have enough vinegar on hand to deal with an outbreak, he said.
Cows can consume 2 to 4 pounds of soybeans per day as part of a balanced ration. But beyond that amount a ration’s oil content starts to interfere with digestion by rumen microbes. When the oil content increases to 7 percent to 8 percent, the oil becomes toxic to the microbes.
When cows eat soybeans they’re also eating pods and stems. If they consume too much, ammonia toxicosis will lead to tremors. Treatment is generally unsuccessful.
The unknown is how many soybeans a cow will eat if she’s in an unharvested soybean field. If grass or corn stover is available, she might not eat as many soybeans. Michelle Mostrom, a toxicologist at the North Dakota State University-Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said she associates raw-soybean overload with death. She said she wouldn’t recommend any grazing on a soybean field.