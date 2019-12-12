A new coffee-table book, “Sheltering Generations – The American Barn,” features stories of beef producers in more than 20 states. It details ranch life, rural community and the role of barns in the landscape.
Produced by Certified Angus Beef, each family featured in the book has one thing in common. They all have the brand logo painted on their barns. In a throwback to old-school marketing the brand painted 40 barns in 2018 to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
At each painting throughout the campaign, something special occurred. The small-town community grew. Ranchers, packers, food bloggers, government dignitaries, meat salespeople and local community members gathered to literally watch paint dry and eat great beef. Sitting around a plate diverse people shared stories of how the barns were built, the lives lived under their roofs and the cattle cared for in their shelter.
Each held their own special tale worthy of sharing, worthy of preserving. There’s the rancher-turned-restaurateur in North Dakota who once drove three hours one way to source consistent-quality beef for his small-town steakhouse. The couple started with a dream but no heat or water the first winter in their farmhouse in Minnesota. They now support nine families from their herd. An old dairy barn in Pennsylvania became a classroom. A chance meeting at a gas station in South Carolina led to a barn where their children married and their cattle are sold each year.
Captivating images and short entertaining stories fill the pages of the book. But in the spirit of community that inspired it, the funds from sales support farmers and ranchers. All funds from book sales go to benefit ranchers during natural disasters, according to Certified Angus Beef, as part of its Rural Relief Fund.
