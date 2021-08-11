Breakthrough creates plants that grow more

Manipulating ribonucleic acid –RNA – can enable plants to yield dramatically more crops and increase drought tolerance, according to a group of scientists from the University of Chicago, Peking University and Guizhou University.
The scientists added a gene encoding for a protein called FTO to both rice and potato plants. That increased their yields by 50 percent in field tests. The plants grew larger, produced longer root systems and were better able to tolerate drought stress. The results also showed that the plants had increased their rate of photosynthesis.
“It worked with almost every type of plant we tried and it’s a simple modification to make,” said Chuan He, a professor in the department of chemistry, biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Chicago. He and Guifang Jia, an associate professor in synthetic and functional biomolecules at Peking University, led the research.
Many of us remember RNA from high school biology. We were taught that the RNA molecule reads deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – then makes proteins to conduct tasks. But in 2011 He’s lab opened a new field of research by discovering the keys to a different way that genes are expressed in mammals. It turns out that RNA doesn’t simply read the DNA blueprint and carry it out blindly. The cell itself also can regulate which parts of the blueprint will be expressed. It does so by placing chemical markers onto RNA to modulate which proteins are made and how many.
He and his team have been trying to increase understanding of the process and what it affects in animals, plants and different human diseases. He and Jia focused on FTO, the first known protein that erases chemical marks on RNA. The scientists knew it worked on RNA to affect cell growth in humans and other animals so they tried inserting the gene for it into rice plants.
The plants grew three times more rice in laboratory conditions. When the researchers conducted field tests, the plants grew 50 percent more mass and yielded 50 percent more rice. The plants grew longer roots, photosynthesized more efficiently, and could better withstand stress from drought. The scientists repeated the experiments with potato plants and the results were the same. Further experiments showed that FTO started working early in the plant’s development, boosting the total amount of biomass produced.
The scientists theorize that FTO controls a process known as m6A, which is a key modification of RNA. FTO works by erasing m6A RNA to muffle some of the signals that tell plants to slow and reduce growth. The modified plants produced significantly more RNA than control plants.
The process described in the researchers’ paper involves using an animal FTO gene in a plant. But once scientists fully understand the growth mechanism, there could be alternate ways to achieve the same effect, He said.
“This is a new type of approach – one that could be different from genetic modification and CRISPR gene editing,” he said. “This technique allows us to flip a switch in the plants at an early point in development, which continues to affect the plant’s food production even after we remove the switch. It seems that plants already have this layer of regulation. All we did is tap into it. So the next step would be to discover how to do it using the plant’s existing genetics.
“Early field studies show it can be scaled. We hope to work with academia and industry to further understand the biology and to safely and widely apply the new technology. Perhaps we could engineer grasses that could withstand drought in threatened areas. Perhaps we could teach a tree in the Midwest to grow longer roots so that it’s less likely to be toppled during strong storms. There are so many potential applications.”
The study recently was published in “Nature Biotechnology.” Visit nature.com and search for “RNA demethylation” for more information.