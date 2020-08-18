A bull calf named “Cosmo” was developed through gene editing to produce more male offspring. He was born in spring at the University of California-Davis.
Using the technology called clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR – researchers can make targeted cuts to the genome or insert useful genes. UC-Davis scientists inserted into a bovine embryo the cattle SRY gene. That gene is responsible for initiating male development.
“We anticipate Cosmo’s offspring that inherit the SRY gene will grow and look like males regardless of whether they inherit a Y chromosome,” said Alison Van Eenennaam, an animal geneticist at UC-Davis.
Part of the motivation to produce more male cattle is that they’re about 15 percent more efficient at converting feed into weight gain, she said. They also tend to be processed at a heavier weight.
“Ranchers could produce some females as replacements and direct a greater proportion of male cattle for market,” said Joey Owen, a postdoctoral researcher in animal science who is co-leading the project with Van Eenennaam.
The SRY gene was inserted into bovine chromosome 17, a genomic safe-harbor site. That ensures the genetic elements function predictably and don’t disrupt the expression or regulation of adjacent genes. Chromosome 17 was chosen after unsuccessful attempts to insert the gene on the X chromosome. That would have resulted in a bull that produced only male offspring. Cosmo is expected to produce 75 percent male offspring — the normal 50 percent XY animals, and another 25 percent XX animals that inherit the SRY gene.
Cosmo will reach sexual maturity in a year and will be bred to study if inheriting the SRY gene on chromosome 17 is sufficient to trigger the male developmental pathway in XX embryos. Because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates gene-editing of animals as if they were drugs, Cosmo and his offspring won’t enter the food supply.
The project was supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Biotechnology Risk Assessment Grant Program, the UC-Davis Agricultural Experiment Station. and the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture National Needs Graduate and Postgraduate Fellowship. Contact alvaneenennaam@ucdavis.edu for more information.