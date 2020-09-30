Range cattle spend most of their time grazing, ruminating, resting and consuming water. Using collars equipped with global-positioning-system technology and accelerometers, technology similar to that found in a Fitbit, researchers are tracking the movements and behavioral patterns of cattle and how they link to efficient beef-production systems. Researchers are studying how specific behaviors exhibited by cattle translate to an animal’s traits.
“When you look at the behaviors you can link them,” said Mitchell Stephenson, a range and forage management specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "Looking at production efficiency, milk production and behavioral characteristics are really what makes the study unique.”
Understanding the relationships between cattle traits and behaviors could be used to better understand how milking ability influences cow-calf relationships and ultimately increase producer profitability and efficiency, said Travis Mulliniks, the project’s lead and a range-cow production-systems specialist at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, Nebraska. He and Stephenson are working with Samodha Fernando, a rumen microbiologist, to use technology to better understand the links between traits and behaviors.
They received a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture Critical Agricultural Research and Extension grant to evaluate the impact of milk production on cow-calf productivity, grazing behavior and profitability. They’ll study the cow’s milk production on its calf’s performance and behavior. For example if a cow produces a lot of milk, the team will analyze whether its calf spends more time milking or grazing and if the grazing preference may be tied to average daily gain.
The team is tracking movement of 30 cows and calves. The researchers will periodically milk the cows using a milk machine. They'll also study suckling and grazing behaviors of calves. This will then be tied to production characteristics such as weaning weight.
By gathering daily data the team is focused on how precision livestock management can add value for a producer. Real-time data will aid producers in making decisions at the individual animal level. Contact travis.mulliniks@unl.edu or call 308-696-6707 for more information.