The Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium recently held its first-ever virtual annual member meeting to thank outgoing members, welcome incoming members and introduce a new video. Two outgoing members who both served on the board for a total of five years are Keith York, representing the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, and Merry-Water Farms, who served as the board chair.
An election was held online and by mail; new board members were announced during the meeting. Julie Sweney of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative and Mike Salter of the Wisconsin Pork Producers are both serving their second terms on the board. Matt Crimmins from Johnsonville Sausage was elected to his first term. Kevin Krentz of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau was named the 2020 board chair. Julie Sweney will serve again as vice-chair. Lynn Schultz will serve again as secretary. Brenda Murphy of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will serve another term as treasurer.
The consortium soft-launched its new "Traceability" video that was made possible through a grant from the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. The informational video was developed to educate producers, industry professionals and legislators about traceability, how it works and why it's important to Wisconsin agriculture. The hard launch of the full video is scheduled to happen in the coming weeks. Visit www.wiid.org or call 888-808-1910 for more information.