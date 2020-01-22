A genetic test to measure heterosis in crossbred-beef cattle recently was introduced. Heterosis is the tendency of a crossbred calf to show traits superior to those of its parents. “Igenity + Envigor” was developed to help producers select better replacements and make genetic progress in traits of relevance to their operations, according to the Neogen Corporation.
Envigor adds new features to the company’s existing Igenity Beef platform. In addition to 16 traits reported with Igenity Beef, Envigor provides an estimate of heterosis in crossbred cattle on a scale from 1 to 10. The greater score indicates increased heterosis.
Envigor is based on characterizing genomic data of relevant U.S. breeds, with breed composition placed into a retained heterosis formula. Good crossbreeding programs have shown heterosis leads to increased fertility, reduced cull rates, more pounds weaned per cow exposed, and greater feed efficiency, according to Neogen. Visit IgenityBeef.com for more information.