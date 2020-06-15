Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association of Baraboo, Wisconsin, has closed its Marion, Wisconsin, market. The market was suspended in mid-March amid concerns about COVID-19. After an in-depth analysis Equity’s board of directors and management team state they’ve reached a joint conclusion to not re-open the market.
“This was a very tough decision,” said Curt Larson, president and CEO. “But we cannot continue to operate a market where volumes have declined to a point the market is no longer sustainable. Equity Livestock staff is reviewing operations of neighboring markets to determine what services may be added at some of those markets to help better serve producers and especially fill any voids created by the closure of Marion.”
Visit www.equitycoop.com for more information.