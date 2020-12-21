FDA approves genomic alteration in pigs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a first-of-its-kind intentional genomic alteration in a line of domestic pigs, referred to as GalSafe pigs. The approval is for the line of pigs, which may be used for food or human therapeutics.
The intentional genomic alteration in GalSafe pigs is intended to eliminate alpha-gal sugar on the surface of pigs’ cells. People with Alpha-gal syndrome may have mild to severe allergic reactions to alpha-gal sugar found in red meat.
GalSafe pigs may potentially provide a source of porcine-based materials to produce human medical products that are free of detectable alpha-gal sugar. GalSafe pigs could potentially be used as a source of products such as the blood-thinning drug heparin. Tissues and organs from GalSafe pigs could potentially address the issue of immune rejection in patients receiving xenotransplants. Alpha-gal sugar is believed to be a cause of rejection in patients.
The FDA evaluated the safety of the alteration for the animals and people eating meat from them. The FDA’s review also focused on ensuring the effectiveness of the alteration through evaluation of data demonstrating there is no detectable level of alpha-gal sugar across multiple generations of GalSafe pigs.
The conditions under which the pigs will be kept are more stringent than those for conventionally farmed pigs, according to the FDA. No animal-safety concerns were noted for the pigs beyond those that would be expected in well-managed commercial swine operations.
The FDA also assessed the risk of the alteration to promote the emergence or selection of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria of human health concern in or on GalSafe pigs. The agency concluded that the microbial food-safety risk is low and is mitigated by the low number of GalSafe pigs entering the food supply and the ongoing surveillance for antimicrobial resistance.
The product developer indicated it initially intends to sell meat from GalSafe pigs by mail order rather than in supermarkets. The FDA granted approval of the intentional genomic alteration in GalSafe pigs to Revivicor Inc. Visit fda.gov and revivicor.com for more information.
