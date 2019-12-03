The U.S. Meat Export Federation has elected officers. Cevin Jones, a cattle feeder from Eden, Idaho, was elected federation chair. He succeeds Iowa pork producer Conley Nelson.
The officer team for 2019-2020 reflects the organization’s diverse membership. The new chair-elect is Pat Binger of Wichita, Kansas, a vice-president at Cargill Protein Group. Binger has been in the red-meat industry for more than 30 years, including 27 years in international sales and 16 years directing Cargill’s overseas network of offices.
Mark Swanson is the new vice-chair. He is CEO of Birko Corporation, headquartered in Henderson, Colorado.
The newest officer is Dean Meyer, who was elected secretary-treasurer. He is a corn, soybean and livestock producer from Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Visit www.usmef.org for more information.