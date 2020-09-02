Investigating the gut microbiome as a tool for controlling porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus is the aim of researchers at Kansas State University. Megan Niederwerder, an assistant professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology at the Kansas State University-College of Veterinary Medicine, plans to investigate the effects of microbiome modulation on the outcome of swine with respiratory disease.
“We anticipate the data generated in this project will allow us to characterize and determine the gut microbes that improve pig health in the presence of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus," she said.
Niederwerder said she hopes to determine how beneficial gut microbes may be used as a preventative medicine tool to reduce the effects of respiratory disease and decrease the need for antimicrobials in swine.
"As we continue to discover how gut microbes communicate with the lungs and influence the response to pathogens causing pneumonia, the gut microbiome provides an opportunity to improve swine health and welfare," she said. "It also provides opportunities to lessen economic losses to producers and reduce the risk of antimicrobial resistance in swine."
The project was awarded a $500,000 three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Visit vet.k-state.edu for more information.