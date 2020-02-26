Using cannabidiol to treat horses with arthritis or anxiety has become mainstream since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp. But does it work? Researchers at Tarleton State University’s Equine Center in Texas are working to quantify how cannabidiol affects inflammation, stress and negative behaviors in horses.
Kimberly Guay, an associate professor in animal science at Tarleton University, is leading the research. She and her team are feeding horses cannabidiol oil or pellets. They’re measuring the physiological effects of the non-psychoactive substance on horse heart rate and cortisol levels. They also are observing horses for any effect of cannabidiol on obsessive-compulsive behaviors common to horses that spend time in a stall or trailer. An example is cribbing, which is when a horse bites on a fence or gate.
“We also are tracking how long cannabidiol stays in the horse’s system,” Guay said. “Many people who enter competitions with their horses are interested in using cannabidiol products to reduce stress and inflammation. But many event organizers are still working through cannabidiol restrictions for horses in competition.”
The study results are expected to be published in 2021. Visit youtube.com and search for X5rOrnt7roI to watch a video about the study. Visit www.tarleton.edu for more information.