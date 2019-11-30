The amount of daylight hours affects a chicken’s reproductive cycle. Hens begin laying when the amount of daylight reaches 14 hours per day in early spring. Poultry farmers can increase egg laying in their flocks in darker fall and winter months by providing artificial lighting, according to Michigan State University-Extension. Supplemental lighting should be at a reduced-intensity level, just bright enough to be able to read a newspaper at bird level. The lighting should be applied in morning hours so birds naturally roost. Lights should be placed above feeders and waterers. There should be few areas in the hen house that are shaded from the light.
The type of bulb used to provide artificial light is an important factor. Florescent bulbs may be less expensive to operate than incandescent bulbs. But fluorescent bulbs are more difficult to maintain in dusty hen houses. Their intensity also is more difficult to regulate. And fluorescent lights may not provide full strength in cold weather.
Producers who choose fluorescent bulbs may want to choose “warm”-wavelength bulbs. They appear as an orange or reddish light. A “cool”-wavelength bulb won’t stimulate a hen’s reproductive cycle. Incandescent bulbs can increase one’s electric bill but their intensity is easier to regulate with the use of a dimmer. Light-emitting-diode bulbs are more energy-efficient than incandescent and fluorescent bulbs. They’re also more reliable in cold weather than most fluorescent bulbs, according to Michigan State University-Extension.
After pullets have reached 16 weeks of age, the maximum of 14-16 hours of artificial light can be applied without adverse effect. When implementing artificial lighting, begin by increasing light exposure by one hour each week until reaching a maximum of 14-16 hours of light per day. Visit poultry.extension.org for more information.