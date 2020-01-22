Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach will host “Boots in the Barn,” a program for women beef producers, in February and March in Independence in northeast Iowa. Boots in the Barn is a three-part series for women involved in their beef-cattle operation.
Program dates are Feb. 27, March 5 and March 12. The first session features Iowa State University-Extension beef specialist Denise Schwab who will provide information on the cost of production and winter-feeding the cow herd.
The March 5 session will feature Dr. Caitlin Wiley, veterinarian and clinical assistant professor at Iowa State University, and Dr. Grant Dewell, veterinarian and Iowa State University-Extension associate professor of veterinary-diagnostic and production-animal medicine. Wiley will share tips and tricks to help ease calving season and difficult calvings. She and Dewell will use the life-size cow model Caramel and her calf Butterscotch to demonstrate techniques to simplify pulling malpresentations to result in more live calves.
The March 12 session will focus on cow-herd health and timing of management practices. Dr. Shelly Reid, veterinarian with the Jesup Veterinary Clinic, will discuss vaccine management including handling in the heat of the summer and cold of winter, reading labels and keeping records to align with the Beef Quality Assurance program. Schwab will discuss the timing of management practices.
Each session will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence. The fee for the three-session program is $25. Visit buchananwomenlandandlegacy.com for more information.