SowBridge is a “distance” educational series offered by Iowa State University for those who work with sows, boars and piglets, and with genetic and reproductive issues. It begins this year’s series Feb. 6; it continues every-other-month for six total sessions. The opportunity pairs electronically provided materials with live presentations via teleconference. SowBridge has since 2005 provided information to grow-finish swine producers and other industry professionals across the United States and around the world. Visit www.ipic.iastate.edu/news/SowBridge2020.html for more information.
