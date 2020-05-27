Agreement aims to improve cattle production
Noble Research Institute and GrowSafe Systems Ltd. recently entered into a research agreement that aims to improve efficiency in cattle production and aid ranchers in making management decisions. The research collaboration extends a partnership between Noble and GrowSafe that dates back to 2010.
The five-year research commitment embarks on three sequential studies to standardize methods of measurement, demonstrate selection for residual feed intake in both dry lots and pastures, and integrate databases spanning from land stewardship to producer profitability.
- Validate the use of GrowSafe Beef Units on‐pasture for weighing both cow-calf pairs and stockers. Noble Research Institute will solidify the use of GrowSafe Beef for measuring partial body weight and conversion to full body weight with cattle in various stages of physiological production in pasture settings.
- Identify measurable and predictive selection traits for forage efficiency in beef cattle. Using GrowSafe Beef the study will demonstrate feed efficiency in beef cow-calf pairs, spring-calving cows and replacement heifers consuming grass hay diets and grazing in two different forage systems subject to grazing management to improve pasture soils.
- Develop and integrate automated plant‐animal‐soil data streams to support decision tools. The study will develop decision-support tools to enhance optimal forage management practices and marketing of stocker cattle. Additionally the study will broaden understanding of the economic relationships between forage biomass, nutrient fluctuation/soil health and animal weight.
The research will focus on the use of GrowSafe Beef. Those in-pen weighing units non-invasively measure individual animal partial body weights and watering behavior while animals drink at a water trough. The technology weighs every second an animal is standing at the trough, which can mean an average of 45 weights, eight to 10 times per day. Visit www.growsafe.com or www.noble.org for more information.
USDA releases action plan
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, Greg Ibach, recently released additional measures to control and eradicate African swine fever if the virus is ever detected in the United States.
USDA is prepared to implement several measures to help ensure an immediate and effective response if African swine fever is ever detected in the United States.
- The Secretary would immediately take necessary steps to declare an “extraordinary emergency” establishing USDA as the leader of a coordinated national approach to control and eradication, and ensuring the availability of funding and additional resources necessary for the response.
- USDA would issue a national standstill of at least 72 hours to prohibit all movement of swine increasing USDA’s ability to stop disease spread and to act quickly to restore movement on a regionalized basis.
- For the depopulation of infected and exposed animals, USDA would work with states and industry to utilize the most efficient and effective depopulation methods approved by the American Veterinary Medical Association that are appropriate for the affected premises.
- To prevent virus from leaving infected premises, USDA will work proactively with industry and states to ensure producers have herd plans to deal with carcass disposal in line with regional and local requirements, supporting composting and burial in place as preferred options.
- To reduce paperwork, USDA plans to pay for virus elimination at a uniform flat rate based on the size of affected premises.
USDA researchers are developing vaccine candidates that show promise against African swine fever. Meanwhile, USDA will continue to work with industry and state partners to keep the virus out of the United States. Visit www.usda.gov for more information.
Pork mentors selected
Andrew Boschert, Eli Magee and Cole Weinkauf have been recently selected as the next class of participants in the Wisconsin Pork Association’s Pork Mentorship Program. The pork mentorship program, which has a strong focus on career development, is designed to expand student knowledge of the swine industry, provide opportunities to network with pork industry leaders, help identify future career goals and create valuable connections with potential employers.
- Andrew Boschert of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, is a freshman attending Iowa State University studying animal science with a minor in genetics.
- Eli Magee of Shawano, Wisconsin, is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls studying animal science with an emphasis in meat-animal management.
- Cole Weinkauf of Waterford, Wisconsin, is a freshman attending Iowa State University studying agricultural business with a minor in animal science.
Now through the end of 2020, Boschert, Magee and Weinkauf will complete a series of job shadows and attend both state and national pork-industry events. They will also take part in Wisconsin Pork Association meetings and complete a special project.
Any individuals or businesses interested in offering job shadow opportunities to the pork mentorship program participants, or would like to become involved in this program in another way, are encouraged to contact the Wisconsin Pork Association office. Contact 608-723-7551 or aboschert@wppa.org for more information.