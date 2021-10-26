Livestock Roundup

Funds released for meat processing
Funds were recently released in support of Wis. Gov. Tony Evers’ meat-processing grant program. He proposed in his 2021-2023 biennial budget a new meat-processor grant program with $1 million in each year of the biennium to help meat processors expand and modernize their facilities and operation to keep pace with the supply chain. Funds for the grant program were ultimately reduced by the Legislature to $200,000 annually through the biennial budget process.
Prior to the challenges of the pandemic, waiting lists for meat processing were already beginning to grow. Overall harvest numbers have been trending higher, even with fewer plants offering slaughter services. Despite that decrease in the number of plants offering slaughter, demand for their services has increased. The global pandemic only heightened the needs to shore up the supply chain.
The grant program will allow meat-processing facilities of all sizes to apply for funding. That will allow facilities to expand and modernize their facilities and increase processing capacity. Under the Meat Processor Grant Program, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will award grants to meat-processing facilities of as much as $50,000. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.
USDA works to reduce illness
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recently stated it's mobilizing a stronger and more comprehensive effort to reduce Salmonella illnesses associated with poultry products. The agency is initiating several key activities to gather the data and information necessary to support future action and move closer to the national target of a 25 percent reduction in Salmonella illnesses.
USDA intends to seek stakeholder feedback on specific Salmonella control and measurement strategies, including pilot projects, in poultry slaughter and processing establishments. A key component of that approach is encouraging pre-harvest controls to reduce Salmonella contamination coming into the slaughterhouse. The data generated from those pilots will be used to determine if a different approach could result in a reduction of Salmonella illness in consumers. Visit www.usda.gov for more information.
Wisconsin horse tests positive
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently confirmed that an unvaccinated nine-year-old crossbred Belgian-Standardbred gelding in Crawford County has died after contracting West Nile Virus. It is the state’s first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a horse since 2018.
West Nile Virus symptoms in horses include fever, incoordination, hind-end weakness, depression, loss of appetite, muscle tremors, teeth grinding, inability to swallow, head pressing, excessive sweating and going down with an inability to rise. The disease can cause brain inflammation in horses and people; it is fatal in 30 percent to 40 percent of horses showing signs of illness.
While humans can be infected by West Nile Virus, the virus does not pass directly between people and horses; the only route of transmission is from a mosquito bite. Mosquitoes transmit the virus from birds, which serve as natural reservoirs for West Nile Virus. Because humans and equines acquire West Nile Virus from mosquitoes, the threat of West Nile Virus normally occurs when mosquitoes are most active, from mid-to-late summer until the first killing frost.
Leadership elected by peers
New directors were recently elected to serve on the Red Angus Association of America’s Board of Directors.
• Steve Koester of Steele, North Dakota, was tapped to serve the association as president after seven years of service as a director.
• George Murdock of Pendleton, Oregon, will serve Area 1-West as a director.
• Stephanie Jung of Mina, South Dakota, will serve Area 5-Northern Plains as a director.
• Jason Anderson of Oberlin, Kansas, will serve Area 6-Great Plains as a director.
• Craig Bieber of Leola, South Dakota, will serve Region B-Northern Plains, Great Plains and Southwest as a director.
The Board of Directors leads and oversees the affairs and business of the association as outlined by the RAAA Bylaws. All positions are volunteer. Visit www.RedAngus.org for more information.
Association names top breeders
There were 10 Wisconsin producers who registered in 2021 the most Angus beef cattle with the American Angus Association, for a total of 1,480 Angus.
• Woodhill Farms Inc. of Viroqua
• Nick and Roxanne Hull of Stoughton
• Riley Bros Farms of Darlington
• Kevin L Retallick of Glen Haven
• Marda Angus Farm of Lodi
• Biddick Inc. of Livingston
• Emerald Lane Angus of Edgar
• Tracy and Mark Pedretti of Prairie du Chien
• Gaffney Cattle of Barneveld
• Signature Farms LLC of Coloma
Angus breeders across the nation in 2021 registered 313,138 head of Angus cattle. Visit www.ANGUS.org for more information.
App helps calculate feed rations
The Clemson University-Precision Agriculture group has recently developed the Clemson Livestock Feed Ration Calculator to help producers easily determine the nutrients in feed mixes.
The web-based calculator, or app, is user-friendly and can be accessed anywhere internet is available on smartphones, tablets and computers, as well as other devices that have internet capabilities. It can be used for any type of livestock globally; although it initially was developed to assist cattle producers in the southeastern United States.
The Clemson app allows as many as eight feedstuffs to be selected from a list of more than 500 common feed ingredients. Custom feed ingredients also may be entered. For each feedstuff entry, default nutrient and energy compositions are loaded, each of which may be adjusted by the user.
Users enter proportional mix weights and other batch weights, and a breakdown of 10 essential nutrients is provided based on that information. Recommendations made by the calculations come from feed composition tables provided by the Farm Progress group and information provided by the Oklahoma State University. Visit bit.ly/CUFeedRationApp for more information.
Tick-research project supported
Researchers at Kansas State University are the first in the United States to look into methods of keeping a foreign tick-borne livestock disease at bay. The Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases recently received $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and an additional $75,000 from the state of Kansas-National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility Transition Funds to build upon past research into containing and controlling heartwater disease, which is caused by the tick-transmitted pathogen Ehrlichia ruminantium. Heartwater is deadly to cattle, sheep and goats.
Roman Ganta, professor of diagnostic medicine and center director, and his team recently published results of the first heartwater risk assessment experiments in sheep in the United States using several pathogen strains imported from sub-Saharan Africa. The new funding will extend collaborative research to further define pathogenesis and vector competence of ticks native to the United States.
The disease is characterized by fever, labored breathing, coughing, neurological signs, hydrothorax, ascites and edema of the lungs. High mortality rates as much as 90 percent can occur in livestock if introduced into a non-endemic area, such as to the mainland United States. Visit www.mdpi.com/2076-0817/10/4/451/htm for more information.
Vaccine blocks virus spread
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service recently announced that one of its African swine fever virus vaccine candidates has been shown to prevent and effectively protect both European and Asian bred swine against the current circulating Asian strain of the virus.
Newly published USDA research, as highlighted in the journal Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, shows that Agricultural Research Service scientists have developed a vaccine candidate with the ability to be commercially produced while still maintaining its vaccine efficacy against Asian African swine fever virus strains when tested in both European and Asian breeds of swine. The findings also show that a commercial partner can replicate experimental level results and prevent the spread of the virus.
The onset of immunity was revealed in about one-third of the swine by second week post-vaccination, with full protection in all swine achieved by the fourth week.
A commercial vaccine for African swine fever virus will be an important part of controlling the virus in outbreak areas. Researchers will continue to determine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine under commercial production conditions and are closely working with their commercial partner in Vietnam. Visit www.ars.usda.gov for more information.
Grants help antibiotic-use research
The International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture recently awarded a $191,800 grant to Kansas State University and a $200,000 grant to Texas Tech University to develop management strategies that improve judicious antibiotic use in beef cattle.
Brad White from Kansas State University is using the grant to develop a predictive model that informs metaphylaxis decision-making. White is developing machine-learning predictive models to determine cattle’s bovine respiratory disease risk by combining many sources of information available at the time of feedyard placement. Innovative Livestock Services, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Veterinary Research and Consulting Services and the Beef Alliance are contributing additional funding for a total $391,715 investment.
Kristin Hales from Texas Tech University is using the grant to develop a science-based management strategy that administers metaphalyaxis to only the animals that need treatment. Hales is using a noninvasive handheld infrared device to evaluate the temperature of individual cattle upon arrival at the feedlot. Cattle with high temperatures that are determined to be at risk will be administered metaphylactic treatment. Texas Tech University is contributing additional funding for a total $400,000 investment. Visit foundationfar.org/consortia/international-consortium-for-antimicrobial-stewardship-in-agriculture for more information.
Individuals honored for contributions
Four recipients recently earned awards from the Red Angus Association of America.
• Leonard Wood of Sand Point, Idaho, earned the John V. Robbins Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to Red Angus members who have contributed time and talents to enhance the services provided by the Red Angus Association of America.
• Tom Field, director of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earned the Industry Service Award, which is reserved for an industry stakeholder or member of the academic community who has helped the Red Angus Association of America achieve excellence in the beef industry.
• Trent Stewart, owner of Central Oregon Livestock Auction and a Superior Livestock representative, earned the Advocate of the Year Award, which is presented to a special Red Angus member or commercial producer who exemplifies passion for the Red Angus breed to producers, industry stakeholders and consumers.
• Shaye Koester of Steele, North Dakota, earned the Outstanding Junior Award.
Visit www.RedAngus.org for more information.
Cattleperson of year named
Eric Johnson recently earned the title of 2021 Cattleperson of the Year by the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association.
Johnson is a former Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association president and currently acts as a legislative representative for the organization. He and his family operate Johnson Valley Shorthorns, a small seedstock and cow-calf operation outside Lodi, Wisconsin. The Johnson family is active in the Wisconsin Shorthorn Association and regularly shows at World Beef Expo, where Johnson now helps his grandchildren participate.
In addition to his Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association involvement, Johnson is a past board member of the Wisconsin Shorthorn Association. His efforts made the association’s summer show successful by organizing the summer picnic and donating the beef for the meal. Additionally he has been a long-time Lodi Agricultural Fair Board member and tirelessly serves as the beef superintendent. Johnson recently retired from ABS Global. Visit www.wisconsincattlemen.com for more information.