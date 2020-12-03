Industry reaches record reduced injury rate
A newly released U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics annual report for 2019 shows U.S. meat and poultry packers and processors continued their lengthy track record of reducing worker injuries, reaching a new all-time low for injuries. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released final 2019 incidence rates for non-fatal occupational injuries and illnesses recorded with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Meat-industry results improved from both 2018 and 2017 levels, reaching a new all-time industry low of 4 cases per 100 full-time workers per year. For perspective 10 years ago that number was 9.3, while in 1999 the incidence rate was 17.1. A 20-year injury rate reduction from 17.1 to 9.3 to 4.0 illustrates the sustained industry trend of workplace safety improvement. Visit www.bls.gov for more information.
Technology created to respond to outbreaks
The National Pork Board recently released AgView, a technology solution to help the U.S. pork industry respond quickly in the event of a foreign animal disease outbreak. The web-based tool will allow participating producers to share their farm’s foreign-animal-disease status updates and pig-movement data with state animal-health officials. The opt-in no-fee technology – funded by the Pork Checkoff – will allow for contact-tracing of infected animals to help rapidly contain or regionalize a potential foreign animal disease outbreak.
AgView, as a single-software platform, allows for the rapid and accurate visualization of relevant pig-movement data and diagnostic test results to create visibility, accountability and trust during an outbreak of African swine fever or another foreign animal disease. To make it easier for producers, and ensure data is current, AgView can integrate with many existing record-keeping systems for synchronization. For those who do manual record-keeping, AgView also accepts imports from an Excel template. Visit www.pork.org/agview for more information.
Holiday campaign puts twist on gift-giving
The American Egg Board recently started “The Gift of Eggs,” a new holiday campaign that pokes fun at extravagant gift-giving. The online campaign features two short films that upend typical holiday gifting ads with a comic twist. Developed from consumer insights in the COVID-19 environment, “The Gift of Eggs” encourages consumers to give a gift from the heart at a time when people are likely to spend the holidays at home and may be watching their finances. Because eggs are the foundation of many holiday dishes and treats, the campaign aims to inspire people with homemade gift ideas that can be there for the holidays even if they cannot. Visit www.incredibleegg.org for more information.
Red Angus releases new index
The Red Angus Association of America recently released an updated suite of bio-economic selection indexes, including the Profitability and Sustainability index. The breed’s new flagship index, abbreviated ProS, is an all-purpose index that covers economically relevant traits across all aspects of the beef-supply chain from conception to carcass. The updated index will work as a combination of the already-existing HerdBuilder and GridMaster indexes, which include traits from conception to weaning, and postweaning through harvest, respectively. The ProS index is expressed in dollars per head born.
The ProS index will provide producers from all segments with information they need to make cattle-management decisions in order to become more profitable and work toward greater beef-industry sustainability. Because the ProS index encompasses conception to harvest, 13 traits are included in the index.
- Calving Ease Direct
- Calving Ease Maternal
- Weaning Weight
- Milk
- Mature Weight
- Heifer Pregnancy
- Stayability
- Average Daily Gain
- Carcass Weight
- Dry Matter Intake
- Marbling
- Backfat
- Rib Eye Area
Each trait in the calculation model is weighted based on the effect that trait has in terms of increasing profitability. Visit www.RedAngus.org for more information.
Poultry-research grants approved
USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation recently approved $350,000 for five new research grants at four institutions through the comprehensive research program.
- “Role of Early Incubation Temperature Variation in the Development of the Wooden Breast Myopathy in Broiler Chickens” -- Auburn University
- “Assessing the Impact of Feed Supplements on Selection of Avian Pathogenic Escherichia coli (APEC)” -- University of Georgia
- “Role of Ratios of Limestone Particle Size and Phytase to Support Late Lay in Single Cycled Laying Hens – Focus on Eggshell Quality” -- Mississippi State University
- “Enhancing Immunogenicity and Protective Efficacy of Recombinant Infectious Laryngotracheitis (ILT) Vaccines in Broiler Chickens” -- North Carolina State University
- “High-Resolution Salmonella Serotyping to Improve Surveillance in Turkeys” -- University of Georgia
The research funding was approved by the boards of directors of both organizations, based on recommendations from the Foundation Research Advisory Committee. The committee evaluates research proposals to determine their value to the industry and then makes recommendations to the boards for funding. Committee members are professional specialists from different segments of the poultry and egg industries who represent a variety of disciplines. Visit www.uspoultry.org for more information.