African swine fever found in Germany
Germany’s Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture recently confirmed an African swine fever case in a wild boar found in Eastern Germany near the German-Polish border, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. The first African swine fever case in Germany jeopardizes $867 million in exports to China, which will likely result in increased pork exports from other major suppliers, including the United States. African swine fever was not entirely unexpected, given the recent increase of cases in Western Poland.
Samples taken from bones of the decomposing carcass of the wild boar suggest that African swine fever entered Germany several weeks ago, indicating that additional African swine fever detections are likely. Visit www.fas.usda.gov for more information.
USDA purchases lamb racks
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service recently purchased 119,700 pounds of lamb rack roasts in response to a Sept. 1 solicitation. The racks will be delivered between Oct. 16 and Dec. 31 for use in child nutrition and other related domestic food-assistance programs.
A total of 319,200 pounds of lamb racks were not purchased because no bids were submitted. Superior Farms submitted the winning bid for 119,700 pounds at a price range of $15.89 to $16.03 per pound for a total of $1.908 million.
The American Sheep Industry Association successfully sought the approval of racks for purchase by the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service this past summer citing the absence of foodservice, which is the primary market for the cut. Visit www.ams.usda.gov for more information.
Grant awarded to evaluate gene editing
The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research recently awarded a $748,545 Seeding Solutions research grant to Acceligen, a subsidiary of Recombinetics Inc., to examine how genetic alterations can improve heat resistance in cattle. Semex and Acceligen provided matching research funds for a total investment of $1.498 million.
To date most research to reduce heat stress in cattle has focused on improving housing conditions, using feed additives and other non-genetic interventions. The grant is exploring genetic approaches to reduce heat stress. Visit foundationfar.org for more information.
Minnesota farmers eligible for grant
Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers seeking to improve their livestock operations can apply for the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Livestock Investment Grant program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture anticipates awarding as much as $789,000 using a competitive review process.
Applicants may apply for as much as 10 percent of their projects’ total cost. Grant awards can range in size from $400 to $25,000. Each livestock operation is eligible to receive a lifetime maximum of $50,000 from the grant program. To be eligible for reimbursement by the grant, producers must be invoiced and pay for all project materials and services between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022. Proposal deadline is 4 p.m. Nov. 4. Visit www.mda.state.mn.us and search for "livestock investment" for more information.
Conference moves to future date
The 21st International Symposium and 13th International Conference on Lameness in Ruminants was originally scheduled for August 2021, but was recently rescheduled. The event will now take place Aug. 1-5, 2022, in Bloomington, Minnesota.
The Lameness in Ruminants conference draws an audience of researchers, veterinarians, dairy producers, hoof trimmers, students and industry representatives from around the world. In 2022 the group will gather under the theme “Embracing Excellence in Mobility and Wellbeing.” The five-day conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn the most current research and practices that help to enhance large and small ruminant hoof health. Additionally attendees can gain supplemental education and knowledge through pre- and post-conference workshops. Visit www.lamenessinruminants2022.com for more information.