Beef ambassador team selected
The Wisconsin Beef Council's first state beef-ambassador team was recently selected through the new Wisconsin Masters of Beef Advocacy Program. All Wisconsin Masters of Beef Advocacy graduates were encouraged to apply to serve as beef ambassadors for the 2020-2021 year.
Seven individuals from Wisconsin were selected to spend the next year working closely with the Wisconsin Beef Council, receiving further advocacy training and serving as a voice for Wisconsin's beef producers.
- Arin Crooks of Lancaster
- Annah Dobson of Galesville
- Cassandra Garcia of Janesville
- Alissa Grenawal of Beloit
- Rachel Harmann of Algoma
- Dani Heisler of Viroqua
- Brady Zuck of Ladysmith
Designed to extend the checkoff-funded national Masters of Beef Advocacy program, the Wisconsin Beef Advocacy Team will help extend the reach and impact of the Wisconsin Beef Council through the voices of Wisconsin beef farmers and industry members themselves. The ambassador team will receive additional advocacy training and educational opportunities in order to best prepare them for advocacy efforts in classrooms across the state, at promotional events, via social media, blogging and responding to media requests. Visit www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/masters-of-beef-advocacy for more information.
Publication gives cattle-handling basics
A new publication from the Iowa Beef Center explains the common positive aspects of low-stress cattle-handling systems, which are basic to understanding cattle responses regardless of system.
Reduced-stress cattle handling can provide a multitude of benefits, including improved performance, animal welfare and handling efficiency. However with a variety of techniques and approaches advocated by different experts, cattle producers may be unsure which direction to take with their own operation.
Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach beef veterinarian Dr. Grant Dewell authored the publication along with Suzanne Millman and Rebecca Parsons of Iowa State University’s veterinary diagnostic and production animal-medicine department, and Renee Dewell with the Center for Food Security and Public Health at Iowa State University.
The four-page document provides an overview of the natural behavior of cattle and describes general principles of handling cattle. The section on facilities includes two simple designs used most commonly for reduced-stress cattle handing. The information and awareness are helpful for all ages of cattle and types of operation. The publication IBCR 0206 is available as a free pdf file on the Iowa State Extension Store. Visit store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/15923 for more information.