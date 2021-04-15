Livestock Roundup

USDA pursues animal-disease traceability
After reviewing 944 public comments on a July 2020 notice that proposed to approve Radio Frequency Identification as the official eartag for use in interstate movement of cattle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently decided to use the rulemaking process for future action related to the proposal. That means the original notice will not be finalized and that all current Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service-approved methods of identification may be used as official identification until further notice.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service continues to believe that Radio Frequency Identification tags will provide the cattle industry with the best protection against the rapid spread of animal diseases and will therefore continue to encourage the use of Radio Frequency Identification tags while rulemaking is pending.
An official eartag is defined as an identification tag approved by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service that bears an official identification number for individual animals. Under the current regulations, eartags may be used as official identification, and both visual-only metal and plastic tags, as well as Radio Frequency Identification tags are current options. The animal disease traceability regulations for cattle apply only to sexually intact beef animals older than 18 months of age moving in interstate commerce, cattle used for exhibition, rodeo and recreational events, and all dairy cattle. The regulations permit brands and tattoos as acceptable identification if the shipping and receiving states agree and group/lot identification when a group/lot identification number may be used. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis for more information.
Company celebrates producers
Zoetis is currently hosting a photo sweepstakes competition. Cattle producers are encouraged to submit their best calving-season photos to the company’s Calving Season Sweepstakes for a chance at daily prizes to help power through the calving season.
All calving photos are welcome, whether it’s late-night shots from the barn, kids helping with the new animals, cows with baby calves, or producers simply caring for their calves by bottle-feeding or wrapping them in blankets.
Every qualifying photo submitted to CalvingSeason.com through May 21 will earn entry into the sweepstakes. There is a limit of one photo submission per day during the sweepstakes. Zoetis will draw daily winners to receive a prize package consisting of a Zoetis-branded cooler full of helpful things to get through calving season. Visit www.zoetis.com for more information.