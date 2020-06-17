Don’t miss photo-contest deadline
The deadline for the 2020 American Sheep Industry Photo Contest is Aug. 3. All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Mountain Time on that date -- 6 p.m. Central Time. The best-three finishers in each category will receive a cash prize and be featured in the October issue of the Sheep Industry News.
The American Sheep Industry made a change in adding a working-dog category in 2019 and it was well-received. This year the association would like to invite those with other protection animals such as llamas, donkeys, etc., to submit photos in that category as well.
Otherwise rules and prizes for the 2020 contest are the same as this past year. Photographs entered in the contest will be judged on clarity, content, composition and appeal. More than $1,000 will be awarded, with awards of $125 going to the first-place photographer in each of the five categories, $75 for the runner-up in each category and a $50 prize for third place in each of the five categories.
Photographers are advised to submit photographs in the largest file size possible. Also photographers are encouraged to provide both horizontal and vertical photos.
There are five categories in this year’s contest.
- action -- photographs of activities such as moving/trailing sheep, lambing, tagging, feeding, shearing, etc.
- scenic (East) – photographs of sheep outdoors located east of the Mississippi River. Photos entered cannot include people.
- scenic (West) – photographs of sheep outdoors located west of the Mississippi River. Photos entered cannot include people.
- working dogs and protection animals – photographs should show herding dogs, livestock guardian dogs or any other livestock-protection animal in their natural environments. Photos must also include sheep in some fashion as proof that the animals truly are working animals.
- open – photographs with subject matter that does not fall into the four previously listed categories
Entries should be emailed to kyle@sheepusa.org with the subject line of “ASI Photo Contest.” Those mailing photos should send them to ASI; Attn: Photo Contest; 9785 Maroon Circle, Suite 360; Englewood, CO 80112. Visit www.Sheepusa.org for more information.
State now free of disease
The California Department of Food and Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently accomplished an end to the Virulent Newcastle Disease quarantine in southern California. Extensive testing of the regulated area has been completed, with no additional detections of the disease. That allows poultry to again move freely within California.
Virulent Newcastle Disease was first detected in May 2018 in Los Angeles County. By December 2018 the virus had spread extensively in backyard poultry in the Los Angeles Basin and also infected commercial flocks. After prolonged disease-control efforts, the final confirmed positive case was detected in February 2020. Testing has continued throughout the area since that time to gain assurance that the disease was eradicated.
To continue to protect California flocks, poultry entering California must either have a certificate of veterinary inspection demonstrating good health or a National Poultry Improvement Program certificate. Visit www.cdfa.ca.gov or call 866-922-2473 for more information.
Duo receives grants
Two University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers recently received $1 million in grant funding to continue research that could lead to the development of vaccines and genetic-selection tools to fight some of the world’s costliest swine diseases. Husker researchers Daniel Ciobanu and Hiep Vu have each recently been awarded a three-year $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Ciobanu, an associate professor of molecular genetics in the Department of Animal Science, is working to identify the role a pig’s genes play in resistance to viral diseases. Vu, an assistant professor in the Nebraska Center for Virology and Department of Animal Science, is engaged in developing vaccines to protect pigs against viruses such as swine influenza and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus, which affect swine production worldwide. Visit ianr.unl.edu for more information.
Rabbit disease appears in multiple states
With the growing threat of rabbit hemorrhagic disease, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is now recommending that shelters and rabbit owners follow biosecurity measures to help protect their animals.
- Do not allow pet, feral or wild rabbits to have contact with owned rabbits, or gain entry to the facility or home.
- Do not allow visitors in rabbitries or let them handle pet rabbits without protective clothing, which includes coveralls, shoe covers, hair covering and gloves.
- Always wash hands with warm soapy water before entering rabbit area, after removing protective clothing and before leaving the rabbit area.
- Do not introduce new rabbits from unknown or untrusted sources. Do not add rabbits to a rabbitry from animal shelters or other types of rescue operations.
- If outside rabbits are brought into a facility or home, keep them separated from existing rabbits for at least 14 days. Use separate equipment for newly acquired or sick rabbits to avoid spreading disease.
- Sanitize all equipment and cages moved on or off premises before they are returned to the rabbitry. It’s recommended to disinfect with 10 percent bleach or 10 percent sodium hydroxide mixed with water.
The disease has not been detected in Wisconsin, but since March it has been found in six states — Arizona, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Nevada. The strain that has been detected in the United States, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2, is a highly contagious viral disease that affects wild and domesticated rabbits. Although fatal to rabbits, the disease does not affect humans.
Often the only signs of RHDV2 are sudden death and blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits experience fever, loss of appetite, difficulty breathing or seizures. A vaccine is currently not licensed in the United States, but vaccines licensed in Europe could be approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for use in affected states. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.