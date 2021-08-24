Livestock Roundup

Angus members achieve milestone
Angus Genetics Inc., a subsidiary of the American Angus Association, recently reached the 1 millionth mark in Angus genotypes. Angus Genetics Inc. began including genomics in the genetic evaluation in 2010 with the idea of using the technology to enhance accuracy, evaluate for traits at earlier ages and predict difficult-to-measure traits for Angus breeders.
In the first four years of collecting genomic samples, Angus Genetics Inc. hit the first milestone of collecting 100,000 genotypes. Angus Genetics Inc. had another breakthrough of accumulating half a million genotypes in 2018. While it took eight years to collect the first 500,000 genotypes, it only took three years to collect the next half of a million. Currently about 3,000 genotypes enter the evaluation each week. Visit www.angus.org for more information.
Gene-editing report released
A panel of experts convened by the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities has spent the past 18 months studying gene editing. They recently released the report, “AAVMC/APLU Gene Editing in Agriculture Task Force Report.”
The report suggests current regulatory protocols have not kept up with technological change and must be modernized in order for society to realize the many benefits of new scientific capabilities. Regulatory reform will help address the food security and sustainability needs of a global population expected to reach 10 billion people by 2050.
The report contains several specific recommendations for regulatory officials and lawmakers to consider as they envision “what a modernized and progressive framework for the regulation of gene edited livestock in the U.S.” should be. The expert panel also outlined a series of steps that could pave the way for fully reaping the potential benefits of gene-editing technology. Visit www.aplu.org/library/aavmcaplu-gene-editing-agriculture-task-force-report/file for more information.
Sheep center accepting grant applications
The National Sheep Industry Improvement Center’s Board of Directors is now accepting grant proposals through Sept. 15. The grants must be designed to improve the American sheep industry. The sheep center has budgeted about $300,000 to support projects consistent with the grant program. The average grant amount during the past four years has been about $29,000.
Financial assistance provided by the sheep center must accomplish one or more specific objectives.
• Strengthen and enhance the production and marketing of sheep and sheep products in the United States through the improvement of infrastructure, business, resource development and the development of innovative approaches to solve long term problems.
• Provide leadership training and education to industry stakeholders.
• Enhance sheep and sheep products in the United States through assistance to all segments of the industry to address sustainable production and marketing of sheep and sheep products.
• Promote marketing of sheep and sheep products through an organized method that can measure tangible results.
• Enhance the sheep industry by coordinating information exchange and by seeking mutual understanding and marketing within the industry community.
Visit www.nsiic.org or contact 207-236-6567 or stevelee@nsiic.org for more information.
Publication provides information for swine producers
A new publication from the Iowa Pork Industry Center, “Corn Quality – Concerns When Grain Does Not Reach Maturity,” offers preharvest, harvest and postharvest considerations for swine producers who grow their own corn and manufacture feed on-farm, as well as for nutritionists and feed mills. Iowa State University-Extension swine specialist Mark Storlie is the author.
The publication begins with a review of development of the corn kernel and how broken kernels and foreign matter, including mold and mycotoxins, can affect various quality factors. Summarized results from research trials on low-test weight effect on performance, correlation with energy level, and factors influencing corn test weight also are included. Visit www.ipic.iastate.edu/news/CornQualityConcernsPublication2021.html for more information.
University receives grant to strengthen poultry immune responses
A new $500,000 award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will support an Iowa State University study on the immune system and intestinal microbiome of broiler chickens with a goal of controlling coccidiosis and associated diseases that plague the poultry industry.
Elizabeth Bobeck, assistant professor, and Stephan Schmitz-Esser, associate professor, will lead the three-year project, as part of a National Institute of Food and Agriculture focus on animal health and disease. The wide breadth of the Iowa State Department of Animal Science research team provides the unique opportunity to analyze broiler nutrition alongside microbiology.
The project will use existing animal models for coccidiosis and necrotic enteritis to generate biological data that can best inform researchers on how birds’ gut microbiome and immune system fight diseases. Pathogens have developed several methods to evade host defenses, including ways to use the bird’s immune system against the bird itself. That allows parasites and bacteria to establish in the bird and cause damages to the gastrointestinal tract. Visit nifa.usda.gov for more information.