Livestock Roundup

Video assists with emergency planning
The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association along with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the National Milk Producers Federation, the National Pork Producers Council, the United Egg Producers and the National Association of SARA Title III Program Officials recently released the first in a series of videos that assists farmers and ranchers with preparing an emergency action plan for their operations. In addition to identifying essential aspects of an emergency action plan, the video emphasizes the advantages of engaging with local emergency planning and response professionals.
By coordinating and cooperating, emergency responders, farmers and ranchers reap mutual benefits. Emergency response personnel can get a better understanding of the potential hazards they may face when responding to an on-farm emergency, while farmers and ranchers can gain insight into the accident response capabilities available within their community. Visit www.youtube.com/USPOULTRY for more information.
Participate in outdoor-cooking contest
The American Lamb Board recently launched the American Lamb Outdoor Cooking Adventures promotional contest, which challenges consumers to showcase their outdoor cooking prowess with American lamb.
For the online contest, which runs through July 31, contestants must shoot a short video of themselves cooking American lamb outdoors and submit it to the American Lamb Board. All videos must answer the question, “What do you love about outdoor adventures, and how does American lamb add to your outdoor experiences?”
All entries will be reviewed by the campaign judges, who include professional chefs, pit masters and other outdoor cooking experts. Anyone who enters the contest will receive grilling gear, including an apron and a meat thermometer. One winner from each category -- smoked, grilled or open flame -- will also win a $500 Cabela’s gift card and $200 worth of American lamb. Contestants can choose any recipe using American lamb. Visit www.lambresourcecenter.com for more information.
Run benefits farmers, pantries
The Wisconsin Beef Council is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation for a virtual “Burgers & Buns Fun Run.” Between May 24 and 31, participants can lace up and tear up the pavement anywhere and any way they choose.
All proceeds from the event will go to support the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund organized through the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance. The program backs farmers and encourages consumption of milk, beef and other agriculture products to ensure farmers continue to have a place to sell their products and provide Wisconsinites access to nutritious high-quality foods.
Participants will receive a beefy T-shirt, meat thermometer and tongs for grilling, sunglasses, beef jerky and more. There will also be opportunities to enter and win free beef throughout the week. Visit www.beeftips.com for more information and to register.
Funding approved turkey vaccination
USPOULTRY recently approved about $60,000 in funding for a new research grant to evaluate strategies to reduce Salmonella Reading colonization in turkeys through the Board Research Initiative program. The topic and request for proposal were selected by the USPOULTRY board of directors. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee evaluated several research proposals and then recommended which proposal to fund to the board.
S. Reading has been isolated from production turkeys in the United States for many years, but only in the past few years has S. Reading been associated with human foodborne illness from turkey products. The objective of the project is to evaluate the cross-protective BBS 866 Salmonella vaccine in reducing colonization, dissemination and persistence of recently emerged S. Reading. Further the research will assess reduction of S. Reading in turkeys vaccinated with AviPro Megan Egg, a vaccine recommended for the prevention of S. Typhimurium colonization of the liver and spleen in turkeys.
The research grant is titled, “Vaccination Against Salmonella enterica Serotype Reading: Evaluation of the Cross-Protective Salmonella BBS 866 Vaccine and the Avipro® Megan® Egg Vaccine at Reducing Outbreak-Associated S. Reading Colonization, Dissemination and Persistence in Turkeys.”
Visit www.uspoultry.org for more information.