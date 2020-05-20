Website to connect consumers, producers
R-CALF USA recently launched the website www.USABeef.org to connect consumers with their neighboring cattle farmers and ranchers who raise and sell cattle or beef that is exclusively born, raised and harvested in the United States.
The website is a platform for cattle farmers and ranchers to list their farms, ranches or businesses, along with the type of cattle, beef and beef products they offer direct to consumers. American consumers can peruse this list online and contact the farmer, rancher or business of their choice to purchase beef that is exclusively born, raised and harvested in the United States.
In some instances, the farmer, rancher, or business will sell consumers a portion or the entire live animal and will arrange for the consumer to have the animal harvested at a state-inspected packing plant. In other instances, the farmer, rancher or business will sell beef and beef products directly to consumers that were harvested in a federally inspected packing plant.
The site is growing daily; currently 76 farms, ranches and businesses from 24 states are listed on the platform, and American consumers can begin contacting them immediately.
All U.S. cattle farmers, ranchers and business that sell beef direct to the consumer, including local butcher shops and local processors, are invited to list their contact information at no cost, provided they meet the site’s only requirement -- all beef must be USA-born, -raised and –harvested. Visit www.r-calfusa.com or call 406-252-2516 for more information.
Hog farmers face COVID-19 financial crisis
The impact of COVID-19 has caused hog values to plummet, creating a financial disaster for pork producers nationwide who face a collective $5 billion loss for the remainder of the year. At a recent press briefing, the National Pork Producers Council outlined the crisis as described by producers and the immediate relief they are requesting from the administration and Congress.
The suspension of pork-packing plant operations and increasing employee absenteeism due to COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing harvest-facility capacity challenge due to a labor shortage in rural America. With limited harvest capacity, a surplus of pigs exists, causing hog values to plunge. The loss of the food-services market and the COVID-19-related slowdown in most export markets has crashed demand and overwhelmed the cold storage of meat.
Dermot Hayes, an economist with Iowa State University, and Steve Meyer, a pork-industry economist with Kerns & Associates, estimate that hog farmers will lose nearly $37 per hog, or almost $5 billion collectively, for each hog marketed for the rest of the year. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, and after two challenging years, hog farmers were generally expecting a profitable year, with industry analysts forecasting earnings of about $10 per hog on average for 2020.
The National Pork Producers Council, in consultation with hog farmers across the nation, identified several measures it has raised with federal policymakers.
- More than $1 billion in pork purchases by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to clear a backed-up meat supply, supplementing agency food-bank programs facing increased demand due to rising unemployment. Those purchases should accommodate pork products packaged for restaurants and other segments of the food-services market.
- Equitable direct payments to producer participants without eligibility restrictions.
The National Pork Producers Council is also seeking a legislative fix to emergency loan programs that have left farmers behind. About 10,000 family hog farms are in jeopardy because they do not have access to much-needed capital offered by the Small Business Administration. The council is urging Congress to increase the cap on qualifying businesses to those that employee as many as 1,500 and to make agricultural businesses eligible for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
The economic impact analysis by Hayes and Meyer was based on live hog futures between March 10 and April 10. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.