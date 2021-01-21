Livestock Roundup

Wool-press grants awarded
Four $5,000 grants for the build or purchase of new wool presses were recently awarded by the American Sheep Industry Association’s American Wool Council. The council had budgeted funds for two grants in the third round of the program but decided to award grants to each of the four applications that were submitted.
- Jacob Beastrom of Pierre, South Dakota
- Tennessee Sheep Producers Association
- Helle Livestock of Dillon, Montana
- Patty Kelly of Faith, South Dakota
The wool-press grant program is designed to bring new presses into the American wool industry for a variety of reasons. The American-built presses decrease costs for producers and the shearing crews they work with while also producing a wool bale that is designed to meet oversees shipping standards. Visit www.sheepusa.org for more information.
Producers receive microgrants
The Livestock Conservancy recently awarded more than $22,300 to 17 farmers, ranchers and shepherds raising endangered breeds of livestock and poultry across the country. Now in its third year, the Microgrants Program puts funding into the hands of conservation partners – the people doing the work to steward genetic treasures for the security of tomorrow’s food and fiber systems.
Among the recipients are two sheep producers.
- Crystal Criswell plans to install a handling system with a gathering pen, sorting gates and weighing scale next to her barn. Handling and evaluating individual animals will help improve the health and productivity of her St. Croix sheep flock in Ohio.
- Janna Miller plans to build a shearing shed for her Navajo-Churro sheep in New Mexico. She recently joined the Livestock Conservancy’s “Shave 'Em to Save 'Em” Initiative and is excited to start marketing her fleeces and improving her breeding stock.
The competitive Microgrant Program was launched in 2018 as part of Next Generation Farming: Northeastern Heritage Livestock. It has since expanded nationwide, with youth grants added to encourage future breeders of heritage livestock. Emergency Response microgrants were added in 2020 to help genetically important flocks and herds impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and other farming challenges. Visit www.livestockconservancy.org for more information.
USDA appoints board members
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed 28 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, including Steve Springer of Linden, Wisconsin. All appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning February 2021 and ending February 2024.
Springer is a third-generation beef farmer who has been in the cattle business for about 40 years. Springer runs a commercial cow-calf operation of about 250 cows. A member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa County Cattlemen’s Association, he has served on the board for both the Wisconsin and Iowa County Cattlemen.
Springer was appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board as a result of the fourth seat Wisconsin recently gained as a result of increased cattle inventories in the state. Additional members from Wisconsin include Bob Mitchell of Wauzeka, Terry Quam of Lodi and Daphne Holterman of Watertown.
Visit www.beefboard.org for more information.