Swine disease hits domestic herds
New cases of African swine fever continue to be reported in wild boar in many European countries -- and now new African swine fever cases have recently emerged in domestic herds on the continent. Such reports have been reported to the World Organization for Animal Health in the past few weeks by several nations including Latvia, Poland, Russia, Serbia and Slovakia.
For Latvia and Slovakia, July marks the first time in 2020 when new African swine fever cases in domestic herds were reported in the European Commission Animal Disease Notification System. Meanwhile Romania remains Europe’s worst-hit country registering another 17 African swine fever outbreaks in domestic pigs with 338 cases this year. All told the total of domestic African swine fever cases in participating European countries stands at 386 outbreaks in 2020. Russia is not in that count.
As a major pork producer, Poland continues to be challenged with African swine fever being detected in domestic herds. This month a new African swine fever outbreak was reported by the Polish veterinary office in the northeast part of the country. The infection caused a loss of 122 pigs through mortality and culling. That brings Poland’s total for African swine fever outbreaks in domestic pigs this year to six, involving about 34,000 animals.
Russia’s ministry of agriculture confirmed four new African swine fever outbreaks in domestic pigs in early July. According to the official report to the World Organization for Animal Health, one of the affected premises was a farm in Novgorod oblast northwestern Russia. Previous African swine fever cases have been reported in both Novgorod and in Nizhny Novgorod in west-central Russia.
Just as African swine fever continues to mount in domestic pigs, Europe’s count of African swine fever cases in wild boar has not let up either. So far this year the European Commission Animal Disease Notification System has reported more than 7,300 cases of African swine fever in wild boar across the continent. The four countries with the most cases are Hungary at 3,061, Poland at 2,832, Romania at 557 and Bulgaria at 352.
Estonia marked its first case of African swine fever in its wild boar population this month for the first time since February 2019. Visit ec.europa.eu/food/animals/animal-diseases for more information.
Swine-fever projects approved
The National Pork Board recently approved three projects on African swine fever for a total of $362,555.
- Evaluation of the performance of ELISA for African swine fever-antibodies detection and its potential use in the U.S. swine industry -- University of Minnesota
- Investigating methods for decontamination of interior surfaces or cabs of transportation vehicles -- Kansas State University
- African swine fever virus inactivation in compost and persistence of African swine fever virus in swine slurry research in Vietnam -- University of Maine
The research will take place in Vietnam, which continues to battle the virus in many locations. The Swine Health Information Center has already been heavily involved in collaborating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on helping the Asian country try to solve its African swine fever issues while gleaning keen insights into how to improve U.S. preparedness. That move by the National Pork Board was taken after the Swine Health Information Center received numerous excellent responses to its request for research proposals that went beyond its funding capability. Visit www.pork.org for more information.
USDA postpones swine studies
After consulting with swine-industry representatives from the National Pork Board, the National Pork Producers Council and the American Association of Swine Veterinarians about market disruptions in the swine industry due to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Animal Health Monitoring System recently made the decision to postpone both of its 2020 swine studies until 2021 -- the Small Enterprise study and the Large Enterprise study.
The National Animal Health Monitoring System Swine 2021 Small Enterprise study will be conducted from May through July 2021 and will take an in-depth look at U.S. swine operations with fewer than 1,000 pigs. About 5,000 swine operations from 38 states -- accounting for about 95 percent of U.S. swine operations with fewer than 1,000 pigs -- will be asked to participate in the study. The focus of the study is to characterize the opportunities, risks and health challenges faced by small-enterprise swine producers. In addition data on health and management practices will be compared with similar data collected in 2007 and 2012, which will provide a picture of trends in U.S. swine production on small-enterprise operations.
The National Animal Health Monitoring System Swine 2021 Large Enterprise study will be conducted from July 2021 through January 2022 and will take an in-depth look at U.S. swine operations with 1,000 or more pigs. About 2,700 swine operations from 13 states -- accounting for about 90 percent of U.S. swine operations with 1,000 or more pigs -- will be asked to participate in the study. The focus of the study is to provide participants and industry stakeholders with benchmarking information on the U.S. swine industry. The information will contribute to critically important epidemiologic surveillance that will inform disease management and preparedness strategies to safeguard the U.S. swine industry. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov and search for "swine monitoring" for more information