Requirements eased for COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has suspended enforcement of portions of the federal veterinary-client-patient requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aim is to help veterinarians use telemedicine to address animal-health needs for their clients by easing the Food and Drug Administration’s enforcement of the animal examination and premises visit portion of the current veterinary-client-patient requirements. Specifically, that will relate to how the Food and Drug Administration governs Extralabel Drug Use in Animals and Veterinary Feed Directive drugs.
The new directive will allow veterinarians to prescribe drugs -- water-based or injectables -- in an extra-label manner or authorize the use of Veterinary Feed Directive drugs without direct examination of or making visits to their patients, which will limit human-to-human interaction and potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Although the Food and Drug Administration intends to temporarily suspend certain federal veterinary-client-patient requirements, veterinarians still need to consider state veterinary-client-patient requirements that may exist in their practice areas. As always, pork producers should talk with their veterinarians on how the change may affect their day-to-day operations. Visit fda.gov for more information.
Officers, board members elected
The National Pork Producers Council recently elected new officers and members to its board of directors at its National Pork Industry Forum.
Howard AV Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin, was elected as the National Pork Producers Council president. A fifth-generation farmer, he owns and operates Roth Feeder Pigs. In addition to serving on the National Pork Producers Council board for the past eight years, Roth previously sat on the Wisconsin Pork Association board of directors and currently serves as chairman of the association’s Swine Health Committee.
Roth replaces David Herring, a hog farmer from Lillington, North Carolina, who becomes the immediate past-president and chairman of the council’s trade and nominating committees.
Jen Sorenson was elevated to president-elect. For the past nine years Sorenson has been with Iowa Select Farms, an Iowa farming business that markets more than 5 million hogs per year. She grew up on a livestock farm raising pigs and row crops. Previously she was communications director for the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
Terry Wolters of Pipestone, Minnesota, was elected by the National Pork Producers Council board of directors to be vice-president. He is active in the Pipestone County Pork Producers Association, the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, the South Dakota Pork Producers, the National Pork Board and committees for each organization. He is chairman of the National Pork Producers Council’s Animal Health Food Security Policy Committee.
Robert Ivey of North Carolina and Jeremy Pitman of Virginia were elected as new members of the board for three-year terms.
They join nine current directors.
- Craig Andersen of Centerville, South Dakota
- Scott Hays of Monroe City, Missouri
- Lori Stevermer of Easton, Minnesota
- Mark Cooper of Des Moines, Iowa
- Dale Reicks of New Hampton, Iowa
- Gordon Spronk of Pipestone, Minnesota
- Duane Stateler of McComb, Ohio
- Russ Vering of Howells, Nebraska
- Kraig Westerbeek of Warsaw, North Carolina
Hays was re-elected to a new three-year term. Spronk was re-elected to a new two-year term representing the allied industry. Elected for two-year terms to the National Pork Producers Council’s nominating committee were Jim Petrick of South Dakota and Curt Zehr from Illinois. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.
Countries miss notification deadline
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement won't go into effect June 1 as anticipated. Officials from the three countries failed to exchange letters by deadline to certify they each met the necessary obligations outlined in the deal. July 1 is now the earliest the deal could go into effect. Once the letters are exchanged, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement would go into effect "on the first day of the third month following the last notification," according to the agreement's rules. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement provides U.S. pork producers with certainty in two large export markets. In 2019, Canada and Mexico took in more than 30 percent of the pork that was exported from the United States. U.S. pork exports to Canada and Mexico support more than 26,900 U.S. pork jobs. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.