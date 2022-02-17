Livestock Roundup

Funds provided for research
As the winner of Merck Animal Health’s High-Quality Pork award, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln received a grant of $200,000 this past year toward a swine-research project. As a result of the project’s potential, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development is now bestowing an additional grant of $100,000 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to further fund the research. The research project, already underway, has the potential to enhance individual animal monitoring and care practices as well as create farm labor efficiencies for the swine industry.
The research is focused on early disease detection using radio-frequency identification technology to monitor individual pig feeding behavior and track what the pig eats and drinks. A dashboard is being developed that would provide swine producers with real-time insights on an individual animal’s feeding behaviors to help them identify sick animals sooner.
The goal of the project is to apply the technology to a commercial operation in the United States and evaluate its implementation in the farm setting. It also would be applied to a commercial operation outside the United States to understand any global implications. The additional funding accelerates the ability to integrate the technology in farms.
A second aspect of the project is the use of depth-camera images to weigh pigs identified through radio-frequency identification. The technology involves a ceiling-mounted camera that takes digital depth images of individual pigs while drinking. Data is captured on a continuous basis, and pig weight information is available daily on the dashboard. Visit www.merck-animal-health.com/ for more information.