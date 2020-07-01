Academy accepting applications, scholarships available
The 44 Farms International Beef Cattle Academy is now accepting applications for its 2020-2021 online-certification program. The program is hosted through Texas A&M University’s AgriLife Extension. Applications are open June 20 to Aug. 15.
An ideal student candidate is eager to learn and is passionate about driving the industry forward. Class size for the academy is limited. The academy’s online learning format allows anyone from across the globe to participate.
The academy consists of eight courses at 30 learning hours per course. Classes are taught online with pre-recorded lectures. In addition to the pre-recorded lectures, there is a weekly interactive session for the student and instructor. The one-on-one sessions are customized based on individual student needs.
New for the 2020-2021 program, scholarships are available for interested individuals. The scholarship opportunities cover as much as 70 percent of tuition costs. The next academy begins in September 2020 and continues through August 2021. Visit animalscience.tamu.edu and search for "beef academy" or email ibca@tamu.edu for more information.