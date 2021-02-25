Livestock Roundup

USDA invests to control feral swine
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently invested $11.65 million in 14 projects to help agricultural producers and private landowners trap and control feral swine as part of the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program. The investment expands the pilot program to new projects in Alabama, Hawaii, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
The pilot program is a joint effort between USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The second round of funding is for partners to carry out activities as part of the identified pilot projects in select states.
Similar to the first round, the Natural Resources Conservation Service will provide funding to partners who will provide financial assistance, education, outreach and trapping assistance to participating landowners in pilot-project areas. All partner work will be closely coordinated with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service operations in the pilot-project areas. Between the first and second round of funding, there will be a total of 34 active projects across 12 states for the life of the 2018 Farm Bill.
The new pilot projects and areas were selected in coordination with Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationists, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service state directors and state technical committees to address feral swine issues and damage in areas with high densities.
Pilot projects consist broadly of three coordinated components.
- feral swine removal by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
- restoration efforts supported by the Natural Resources Conservation Service
- assistance to producers for feral swine control provided through partnership agreements with non-federal partners
Projects are planned to conclude at the end of September 2023. Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/FSCP for more information.
Grant program offered for swine testing
The Wisconsin Pork Association is now offering a grant program in 2021 for Wisconsin swine producers who must complete testing for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome and for porcine epidemic diarrhea virus to comply with swine movement rules in the state. The grant program will provide a $25 reimbursement per farm to help offset costs incurred for testing. To receive reimbursement, farms must complete a form and submit with proof of test completion to the Wisconsin Pork Association. Proof of test can include a copy of a dated veterinary clinic bill that shows a line item for PRRS/SECD testing or a copy of a dated test report from a veterinary diagnostic lab. Test results can be blacked out; proof of testing completion is all that is required for reimbursement. Each farm is limited to one $25 grant each quarter of the year. Funding for the grant program is limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Visit www.wppa.org/testing for more information.